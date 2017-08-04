Mike Engel

Funeral services for Michael Engel, 44, of Clinton and Arapaho, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the First United Methodist Church.

He died Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Michael Lee Engel was born July 5, 1972. He graduated from Clinton High School where he was active in football, basketball, baseball, FFA and band. He then attended Western Technology Center in Burns Flat, where he became certified in meat processing.

Engel began his career at Duty Packers in Hobart and later worked for United Supermarket. He was a truck driver in the oil field and with Marcy Distributing. He also worked as a service technician for Culligan. At the end of his career he was working for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

His favorite pastimes were golf and fishing. Engel was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church and remembered God as his creator and redeemer through all life’s trials and joys.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nolen and Dell Kincaid and Ed and Myrtle Engel.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his parents, Ron and Jeanne Engel; a son, Colby; a step-son, Keaton Ketchum and wife, Keele, and grandson, Elias; a step-daughter, Emily Ketchum; a sister, Shalyn Carpenter and husband, Terry; a niece, Shelby Gladd and husband, Cameron, and their children, Gunner and Gracelyn; two nephews, Taylor Carpenter and wife, Crystal, and Garrett Carpenter; an aunt, JoAnn Sanders; an uncle, Clark Kincaid; and several cousins and countless friends.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Rick Robart and Pastor Vann Leonard. Burial will follow at Stafford Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.