Michael Poeling

Michael Ray Poeling, 57, of Clinton, Oklahoma passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017 while at work in Pecos, Texas. He was born on August 21, 1959 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Jerry (Miller) and James Poeling.

Mike grew up in Oklahoma City and then later, Clinton, Oklahoma. He loved sports. As a young boy, he won the State Punt, Pass, and Kick contest. Later, he was on the varsity baseball, wrestling, football, and track teams. Mike was a standout as a pole vaulter for the Red Tornadoes. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1977. After high school, he attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Mike married Donna Muse on June 8, 1979. He then began his career in the oil and gas industry, most recently with Gateway Pipeline and Apache Corporation. Mikes passion was spending time with his daughters and brother, and entertaining whoever would listen. He also enjoyed being able to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams of raising cattle. Mike was a loyal fan of Oklahoma Sooner Football.

Mike is survived by two daughters, Brooke Mikah Poeling and Paige Ashley Poeling, both of Clinton; his brothers Randy Poeling of Yukon, and Ricky Walker of Perry, Oklahoma; his sister Linda Rose and her husband James of rural Clinton and a host of other family and friends.

Mike is preceded in death by both of his parents, his brother Ronald Poeling, his brother Rusty Walker, and his sister-in-law, Marsha Poeling.

Services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017, at the First Christian Church in Clinton at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Clinton Cemetery, under the direction of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.