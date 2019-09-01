Michael Driscoll

A visitation service will be held for Michael “Mikie” Driscoll, 66, of Clinton from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

Driscoll died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Corn Heritage Village in Corn.

Michael Anne Driscoll was born Feb. 5, 1952, to Harry Burgess and Juanita (Israel) Burgess in Vandalia, Ill. She was raised in Vandalia and attended school there, continuing her education at Louisiana State University.

She moved to Oklahoma in the early 1980s and settled in Clinton. She worked at Pop Hick’s Restaurant and the Cherokee Restaurant while attending Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, a master’s degree in education, and a certificate as a licensed professional counselor.

Driscoll worked as a counselor for Multi County Youth and Family Services for several years, and had worked as a counselor for Red Rock Behavioral Services the past 12 years.

Due to failing health she was forced to retire and had been a resident of Corn Heritage Village the past few months.

Driscoll had been a member of Edge Church. She served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and volunteered for the Clinton Pound Puppies, Inc. animal rescue group.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David Driscoll.

Survivors include a son, Patrick Lee Edward Kelly of Oklahoma City; a sister, Sidney File and husband Tom of Vandalia, Ill.; and two nieces, Ashley Prange of Highland, Ill., and Brooke File-Miller of Vandalia, Ill.

She is also survived by many close friends.

The family has suggested that those wishing to give a memorial contribution may send a donation to Clinton Pound Puppies, Inc. animal rescue group via PayPal to clintonpounddogs@gmail.com.