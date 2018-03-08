Funeral Services for Michael Cometsevah, 42, of Gallup, N.M., will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Cheyenne Arapaho Community Building east of Clinton.

He died Monday, July 30, 2018, in Gallup, N.M.

Michael Cometsevah (Wo’efDoish, “Alights on the Cloud”) was born Dec. 11, 1975, to Arthur Gometsevah and Virginia Cometsevah in Gallup, N.M. He attended ITT Technical Institute in Albuquerque, N.M., and received a Bachelor of Applied Science Engineering Technology in May of 1998.

He worked in various electronic operations systems in Denver, Colo., and Chicago, Ill. Most recently he owned and operated Slapshot Billiards in Gallup, and became involved with creative Native arts and crafts.

Cometsevah was a member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma and the Bowstring Society.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Raymond Cometsevah.

Survivors include his mother; three sisters, Winnona Cometsevah, Dr. Cecelia Cometsevah and Susan Cometsevah; and his grandparents, Jennie C. and Stewart Barton.

There will be an Indian wake service from 5-7 p.m. Sunday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

The service will be officiated by Gerald Panana. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

