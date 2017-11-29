Funeral services for Melvin Whitaker, 86, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday Nov. 30 in the Clinton Cemetery.

He died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 in Oklahoma City.

Melvin Whitaker was born June 3, 1931, to Jessie and Della (Langley) Whitaker in Glencoe. He was raised in Glencoe and went to school there. He furthered his education at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

On Dec. 28, 1950, he married Naomi Lesher in Meramec. Melvin and Naomi moved to Clinton in 1954. He was a co-owner of Linn Manufacturing in Clinton.

He enjoyed traveling, fishing, raising chickens and Hereford cattle.

Whitaker was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and son, Tony Whitaker.

Survivors include his daughter, Melva Snider of Corn; and son, Terry Whitaker of Clinton.

He is survived by five grandchildren, Sara Snider, Kari Roop, Luke Snider, Michael Whitaker, Alicia Whitaker; and five great-grandchildren, Dominic Whitaker, James Snider, Katelyn Snider, Landen Roop and Mattison Roop.

Services and burial will be under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.