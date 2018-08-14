Funeral services for Melvin Kenney, 90, retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol and former Clinton resident, were held at 2 p.m. Monday in the First Christian Church.

He died Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Corn Heritage Village in Weatherford.

Melvin Lewis Kenney was born July 30, 1928, to Walter S. “Butch” Kenney and Tomae (McInturf) in Stafford. He was raised in Stafford and graduated from high school in 1945.

After high school he married Dorothy Vineyard.

He was employed with Rosery Farms and lived in Clinton for a short time before moving to Tulsa.

Kenney enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946. He spent a year in Japan and served with the military police. After receiving an honorable discharge he returned to Custer County and married Peggy Groce on March 9, 1955, in Clinton.

The couple made their first home in the Neptune area of Clinton, where he owned and operated the “Y” Restaurant.

Kenney became employed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol as their “radio man.” He later transferred to the Department of Public Safety.

He and his wife moved to the Foss Lake area, where they lived until 2002 when they moved to Fairview.

After retiring Kenney worked as a civilian for Computer Communication, Inc., a company that did message switch and workstations for law enforcement and airline reservation systems. He did user training and wrote a training manual that was provided to the Department of Public Safety for statewide use.

In November of 2006 he married Joyce Lacey and the couple made their home in Clinton.

Kenney was a member of the Custer City First Christian Church, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Retired Troopers and Men’s Breakfast Club. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, gardening, basketball and telling stories. He also enjoyed playing chicken foot, spending time at the lake and spending time with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by two wives, Peggy (Groce) Kenney and Joyce (Lacey) Kenney; a son-in-law, Jim Schoeppel; a daughter-in-law, Coleen Vineyard; a sister, Ellen Gill; and three brothers, Jess Kenney, Delbert Kenney and Carroll Kenney.

Survivors include two daughters, Vickie Lynn Kenney of Weatherford and Kay Schoeppel of Fairview; a son, Dale Vineyard; a sister, Vaunceil Cox of Elk City; two grandchildren, Chacey Schoeppel of Oklahoma City and Terry Vineyard and wife Karin; three great-grandchildren, Amy Renee Askew, Sara Wilson and Mason Dale Vineyard; and a special friend, Lawrence “Cactus” Sitting Bear of Weatherford.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to the Custer City First Christian Church.

The service was officiated by Doyle Kinney and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

