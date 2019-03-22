Melissa Hatch

Funeral services will be held for Melissa Ann Hatch, 49, of Clinton at 10 a.m. today in the Hammon Indian Community Building in Hammon.

She died Monday, March 18, 2019, at AllianceHealth hospital in Midwest City.

Hatch was born July 3, 1969, to Mark Hatch Sr. and Freda Ridgebear Hatch in Clinton. She was raised in Hammon and graduated from Hammon High School.

On Oct. 1, 2010, she married Larry Howling Buffalo in Clinton.

She was employed as a waitress with the Ute Mountain Casino in Towaoc, Colo.

Hatch was a member of the Baptist Church and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Mark Hatch Jr.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two sons, Leonard Hatch and Justin Ridgebear, both of Towaoc, Colo.; and a brother, Michael Hatch of Denver, Colo.

She is also survived by four grandchildren, Markell Justin Hatch Redfoot, Pipper Julieana Hatch, J’riaa Nanasage Hatch and Page Thelma Hatch.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Gerald Panana. Burial will follow at Hammon Indian Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

