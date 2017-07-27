Funeral services for Melba Collins, 89, of Butler, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Hammon First Baptist Church.

She died July 24, 2017 in Elk City.

She was born Oct. 7, 1927, to Elizabeth and George W. Carpenter in Butler, where she was raised and attended school.

She married Paul Ray Collins Nov. 13, 1943, in Butler. The couple moved five miles west of Butler and mainly farmed cotton. In 1954, she and her husband moved to Wichita, Kan., where he worked for Cessna Aircraft Company, and she found employment in the school cafeteria.

In 1963, they returned to Butler where they went into the feed business. In 1969, the couple built a feed mill in Hammon. She and her husband operated P&M Feed Mill until the couple’s retirement in 1982.

She enjoyed traveling and had many different hobbies including gardening and painting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son-in-law, Darrell Williamson; two grandsons and eight brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her four children, Pauletta Williamson, Decatur, Ala., Don Collins and wife, Marjean, Foss, Dean Collins and wife, Mavis, Hammon, and David Collins and wife, Andrea, Sayre; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; a sister, Racheal Johnson, Sedgwick, Kan.; two brothers-in law, Gene Collins, Butler and Bob Collins and wife, Ann, Frederick; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The service will be officiated by Dolan Ivy. Burial will be at Butler Cemetery.

