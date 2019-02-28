Maxine Crissman

Funeral services for Maxine Nadine Crissman, 94, of Weatherford, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Weatherford.

She died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Corn Heritage Village of Weatherford.

She was born March 20, 1924, in Hydro, to Ray and Eva (Nickens) Cartwright. She was raised northwest of Hydro and attended Riverview Rural School and Hydro High School. She transferred to Colony her senior year, graduating from Colony High School in 1940.

On Jan. 19, 1942, she married LeRoy Crissman in Hydro and they made their home in Colony. While Mr. Crissman served in the military they lived in Texas, California and Tennessee. When he was stationed overseas, Mrs. Crissman returned to Oklahoma where she worked as a “Rossie the Riveter” at Douglas Aircraft. They later moved back to Colony and she worked alongside her husband on the family farm. They moved to Weatherford in 1986.

She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, crafts and gardening. They enjoyed traveling all over the United States and spent many winters in south Texas. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Uva Crawford and Arlene Neufield.

She is survived by one daughter, Ann Adams and husband Wayland of Clinton; one brother, Dean Cartwright and wife Alice of Odessa, Texas; three grandchildren, Bryan Adams and wife Judith of Sand Springs, Greg Adams and wife Lori of Clinton, and Deidre Hunt and husband, Michael of Weatherford; seven great-grandchildren, Jacey Smallwood and husband, Shawn, Britton Adams, Conley Adams, Colten Adams, Allison Eakins, Dylan Hunt and Riley Hunt; and two great-great-granddaughters, Brylin and Tinsley Smallwood.

Earl Stephenson will officiate and burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

