Mary Stevens

Chapel services for Mary Aline Stevens, 88, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Friday, July 27, 2017, at Corn Heritage Village.

Stevens was born Sept. 10, 1928, to James Howard Stevens and Ella Mae (Cluck) Stevens in Sentinel. She was raised in Sentinel and graduated from Sentinel High School in 1945. She continued her education at the University of Oklahoma and received her bachelor’s degree.

She lived for a time in New York, where she began her bookkeeping and secretarial career. She then returned to Clinton, where she worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement.

Stevens had been a resident of Corn Heritage Village for several years. She was a member of the Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, and she enjoyed doing handwork, creative writing, sewing and painting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Verlon Stevens and Don Stevens; and a sister, Lavita Stevens Ward.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Rick Stevens and wife, Marcia, of Sunray, Texas, Ed Stevens and wife, Beth, of Bradford, Pa., Verna Stevens-Ehlert and husband, Dave, of Draper, Utah, Linda Ward-Hoover of Oklahoma City, Donna Ward-Patterson of Chandler, Ariz., and Bobby Ward and wife, Carl Ann, of Tipton; and several great-nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Chaplain Dennis King. Burial will conclude at Sentinel Cemetery in Sentinel under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

