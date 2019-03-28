Mary Schimmels

Funeral services will be held for Mary Pauline Wade Schimmels, 81, of Duncan at 10 a.m. Friday at Parkview Baptist Church in Duncan.

She died Friday, March 22, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Roger Bennett. Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Arapaho Cemetery.

Schimmels was born July 4, 1937, to Stanley Newman Wade and Bernice Stanley Wade Gibbs in Duncan. She graduated from Empire High School in 1955. In high school she, her cousin and another classmate formed an evangelical team that ministered in the area.

While a student at Oklahoma Baptist University, she met Clifford Dean Schimmels and they married on June 6, 1958.

Schimmels worked as a nurse in Cordell, Watonga and Oklahoma City. She also worked at the Billy Graham Center Library at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill., where she worked on materials pertaining to the education of missionary children.

She co-authored “And Then There Were Two” with her husband.

She was an aide in ESL classes at Proviso West High School in the western suburbs of Chicago, Ill., and served many years as an administrative assistant at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.

As part of the International Institute of Christian Studies, now known as Global Scholars, she taught English at Kiev State Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Language in Kiev, Ukraine, and at the Zhejiang Normal Institute in Jinhua, China. She went on to serve for several years on the board of Global Scholars.

While living in Duncan the past few years, she taught Sunday school at Parkview Baptist Church, was involved with the Chickasaw Senior Center, and served as president of a local TOPS Chapter.

Survivors include her children, Paula and husband Tony Hampton of Chesapeake, Va., Larry and wife Sarah Schimmels of Richmond, Va., and Kristina Schimmels of Vilnius, Lithuania; and her grandchildren, Alyssa and husband Aaron DeBord of Chesapeake, Va., Ann Schimmels of Richmond, Va., Delaney Hampton of Chesapeake, Va., and William Schimmels of Richmond, Va.

She is also survived by sisters, Vainia Gore, Patricia Dill, Francis Gray and Nancy Artre and her husband David, all of Duncan; and in-laws, Vernon and Lois Schimmels of Clinton, John and Roberta Elder of Arapaho, and Ron and Sandra Johnson of Choctaw; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. this evening at Don Grantham Funeral Home in Duncan.

Memorial gifts may be made to Global Scholars at global-scholars.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at granthamfuneralhomes.com.

