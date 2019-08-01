Mary (Parrett) Doyle

Mary Nell (Parrett) Doyle, 78, of Krum, Texas, and formerly of Clinton, died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

Doyle was born Oct. 13, 1940, to Clarence and Edna Ruth (Mitchell) Parrett in Clinton. She attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University and earned a teaching certificate.

She married James Donald Doyle of Chickasha. The couple re-located to Denton, Texas, where they owned and operated a pharmacy for 30 years. After retiring in 1994, they bred and raised llamas, for which they earned national and grand championship awards.

Doyle was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband; two sons, Chris Doyle and Craig Doyle and wife Brandie; two brothers, Bud Parrett and Robert Parrett; and five grandchildren, Dandie, Harrison, Preston, Mary and Jaxon.

No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to a charitable organization of one’s choosing.