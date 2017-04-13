Mary Leppke

Funeral services will be held for Mary Francis Leppke, 88, of Weatherford, at 10 a.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church in Corn.

She died Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Corn Heritage Village.

Leppke was born Nov. 21, 1928, to Frank J. and Augusta (Krewall) Klaassen in Cordell. She was raised north of Corn and attended school at Springfield Rural School and Corn High School.

On Sept. 6, 1945, she married Arthur William “Bill” Leppke at her parents’ home north of Corn. The couple made their home south of Corn.

She worked 23 years at Tena’s Coffee Shop in Corn and 14 years at Allen Pharmacy in Weatherford, where she retired in 1995.

Leppke and her husband lived on the farm south of Corn for 12 years before moving into town, where they resided for 24 years. In 1981 they moved to Weatherford to be closer to their daughters.

She enjoyed sports, camping, playing dominoes and card games, gospel singing events and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Roy, Orville and Denver; one sister, Beatrice Owen; two sons-in-law, Rusty Hartsell and Vernon Miller; and a granddaughter, Jennie Miller Morgan.

Survivors include two daughters, Judy Hartsell and Sandra Miller, both of Weatherford; one brother, Bob Klaassen and wife, Betty Ann, of Weatherford; a sister-in-law, June Klaassen of Oklahoma City; a brother-in-law, Steve Owen of Clovis, N.M.; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Memorial contributions may be made to Weatherford’s Pioneer Center.

The service will be officiated by Bob Burkle and Earl Stephenson. Burial will follow at Corn Mennonite Brethren Cemetery.