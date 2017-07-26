Funeral services for Mary Jo Stewart, 88, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Stewart was born March 4, 1929, to Howard T. and Edna (May) Manion in Oklahoma City. She was raised in Oklahoma City until her junior year of high school and moved to Clinton in 1945. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1947.

On June 1, 1947, she married J.W. Stewart.

She worked at Clinton Laundry and Cleaners and at First National Bank and Trust.

She and her husband also had a dairy for several years until their retirement in 1982. After retiring, they traveled around the country in their motor home.

Stewart enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, and watching soap operas and basketball games on television.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter-in-law, Lynne Stewart; and a step-great-grandson, Evan Crawford.

Survivors include a son, James Stewart of Oklahoma City; a daughter, Paula Sawatzky and husband, Lawrence, of Clinton; two granddaughters, Emily Crawford and husband, Cameron, of Oklahoma City and Stacie Nickel and husband, Gene, of Clinton; one grandson, Steven Sawatzky of Clinton; and a step-great-granddaughter, Ashton Crawford of Moore.

The service will be officiated by Daniel Mosburg. Burial will conclude at Chapel Hill Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

