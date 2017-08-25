A memorial service for Mary Jo Gresham, 75, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethany Baptist Church in Clinton, 100 E. Locust Ave.

She died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Clinton.

Gresham was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Weatherford, to Beatrice (Reagan) Lewis and Joe Cook. She was raised in Weatherford and graduated from Weatherford High School.

She made her home in Clinton and worked at Clinton Regional Hospital more than 30 years.

Gresham was known for being kind and friendly to everyone she came into contact with and had dedicated her life to helping others. She was active in the church and belonged to several organizations.

Survivors include four children, Michael Cook of Tulsa, Lanora (Cook) Proctor of Moore, Valetta Gresham of Oklahoma City and Patrice (Gresham) Crawford of Oklahoma City.

The service is under the arrangement of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

