Funeral services for Marvin Vogt, 89, of Corn will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Corn Mennonite Church in Corn.

He died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Integris Baptist Hospice House in Oklahoma City.

Marvin Roy Vogt was born Oct. 9, 1929, to Henry Vogt and Anna Suderman in Corn. He was raised in Corn and graduated from Corn High School in 1948. He continued his education at Corn Bible Academy, receiving Bible classes for one year.

He married Else Schmidt Nov. 8, 1949. The couple were married in the Corn High School gymnasium because the church had burned in January of that year.

Vogt farmed and ranched most of his life. He performed custom farm work, silage cutting, and bailed and hauled hay. He also sold insurance and did carpentry work.

Vogt was a very active and faithful member of the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church. He was a Sunday school teacher until 1997; served more than 13 years as deacon; was the Mennonite Disaster Service assistant chairman for Oklahoma for six years; and was active in the Mennonite Central Committee for Relief. He was also involved with the Et Cetera Shop in Weatherford from the time it began in 1977 until 1994.

In 1995 he helped start the Mission House for the Homeless in Clinton and served on its board for many years. He also assisted with the building of a new kitchen and dining area at Mission House, as well as several other projects there.

Vogt loved woodworking and made many items that he donated to church organizations such as Mission House and the Et Cetera Shop, as well as others.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Roy Vogt; and a sister, Ella Dyck.

Survivors include a daughter, Charlene Jaronek and husband Dan of Cordell; a son, James Vogt and wife Debbie of Edmond; and a brother, Jim Vogt and wife Beth of Oklahoma City.

He is also survived by six grandchildren, Taison Rapihana, Elsie Jaronek, Jordan Eugene, Nora Vogt, Ava Vasek and Lila Vasek; and six great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastors Tim Sandy and Ken Gardner. Burial will conclude at Corn Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

