Funeral services for Marva Dupree, 76, of Butler will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Clinton.

She died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Clinton.

Marva Jean Dupree was born March 18, 1941, to Curtis Leon and Loretta (Sharp) Walker in Clinton. She was raised on the family farm north of Butler and attended Butler Schools, graduating in 1959.

On July 10, 1958, she married Darrell Dupree in Sayre. The couple made their home in Butler for a short time before moving to the family farm.

Dupree owned her own beauty shop and worked as a hair stylist for many years. She also worked for the City of Butler as the town clerk.

She was a long time active member of the Butler First Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with her family.

She was also a member of the 20th Century Club, and was a board member for the first Christmas in July event at Foss.

Dupree was preceded in death by her parents; one sister-in-law, Nelta Fern Evans; and one brother-in-law, James Dupree.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; one daughter, Darla Kinney and husband Rod of Clinton; three sons, Randy Dupree and wife Vicki of Elk City, and Danny Dupree and wife Canda and Ronnie Dupree and wife Teresa, all of Clinton; one brother, Curtis Walker and wife Judy of Butler; and a brother-in-law, Stanley Evans of Enid.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Misti and Joe Davis of Tulsa, Darren and Sumer Dupree of Elk City, Monte and Angela Dupree of Butler, Devon and Meri Dupree of Butler, Addison Dupree of Edmond, Austin Dupree of Stillwater, Walker and Kara Dupree of Weatherford, Warren and Jenna Dupree of Porter, Kaitlyn and Logan Watkins of Cashion, and Lane Kinney of Clinton; 10 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friend Roxy Ray of Butler.

Those who would like to make a memorial contribution may do so to Butler Volunteer Fire Department or Butler Ambulance Service in Dupree’s name.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Dale Nease. Burial will conclude at Butler Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.