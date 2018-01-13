Funeral services for Marsha Collins, 65, of Clinton have been set for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Custer Avenue Church of Christ in Clinton.

She died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Collins was born June 24, 1952, to George Moore and Nellie Jones Moore in St. Louis, Mo. She was raised in East St. Louis and Pontiac, Mich., and graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1970.

She moved to Oklahoma to attend Langston University. She later earned a degree in mortuary science from East Central University.

She married David Collins Dec. 30, 1982, in Watonga.

Collins was well-known in Clinton for her work with Opportunities, Inc. She was involved with Girl Scouts, was a caregiver, and was active in her church and community. She was the first black woman to serve on the City Council, and she love crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her father and a grandson, LeeVonte Motes.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; her daughters, Stephanie Collins and boyfriend Anthony Littleton of Georgia and Tiffany Brooks; her son, Louis Craft of Clinton; her mother, Nellie Manley-Johnson of Texas; her sisters, Sandra Jones and Rhonda Manley, both of Texas, Zellie Manley, Sharon Mosley, Angela Shelton and husband Michael, and Pamela McGee and husband Cleave, all of Michigan, and Amintha Pawnell and husband Anthony of Turley, Texas; her brothers, Ronnie Jones and wife Loreta, and Courtney Manley, all of Michigan, and Levert Addul-Aleem of California; a host of nieces, nephews, numerous other family members and friends; her very special Hayes family; and four grandchildren, Joplynn Collins and Ja Marley Littleton, both of Georgia, Derron Jackson of the home, and Alexandria Myers of Oklahoma City.

The service will be officiated by Pat Peters, Ryan Driscoll and Shannon Hayes and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.