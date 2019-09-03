Marlene Pauls

Funeral services for Marlene Faye (Dick) Pauls, 83, of Corn, will be held at 2 p.m. today in the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church.

She died Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Marlene Faye (Dick) Pauls was born Sept. 4, 1935, to C.H. Dick and Marie (Gossen) Dick. She grew up on the farm with her brother Wesley and three sisters Linda, Orpa, and Margaret.

She went to Greenfield Elementary School and graduated high school from Corn Bible Academy. She put her faith in Christ as a youth, was baptized, and joined the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and was a church librarian.

She married Edgar Pauls March 4, 1955. After they were married, they moved to Denver and Mrs. Pauls worked in a telephone office. They returned to Corn after two years, where they lived at her homeplace and began farming.

She worked for Corn Home for the Aged. Eventually, she became the head of the laundry department. She and her husband moved into Corn Heritage Village in 2015.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother Wesley and his wife Ruth Dick; her sister Margaret and her husband John Flaming; and three brothers-in-law, Dan Stobbe, Eddie Megert and Alvin Epp.

She is survived by her sisters, Linda Stobbe and Orpa Epp; her three daughters, Diane and her husband Jonathan Peters, Eileen and her husband Warren Kliewer, Connie and her husband Duane Ratzlaff; her grandchildren, Jeffrey and wife Erin Peters, Keith Peters, David Kliewer, Kristin and husband Rayden Epp, Lauren and husband Nicholas Coleman, Michael Ratzlaff, Joseph Ratzlaff and Christina Ratzlaff; two great-grandchildren, Harrison and Charles Epp; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ken Gardner and Tim Sandy will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Corn Mennonite Brethren Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Corn Bible Academy or Western Oklahoma Christian School.

