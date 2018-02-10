Marla Big Horse

Funeral services for Marla Jean Big Horse, 57, formerly of Elk City, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Clinton Indian Community Hall.

She died Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Big Horse was born Sept. 7, 1961, to Noah Morrow Big Horse and Eleanor (Stoneroad) Whitecrow in Clinton. She was raised and attended school in Elk City.

In 1977 she married Randy Youngbull in Elk City. She later moved to Denver, Colo., where she attended school to become a surgical scrub technician. She then worked at the former Denver General Hospital, and also worked in sales at a local thrift shop.

Big Horse was a member of the Pentecostal Church. She loved football and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers, Tommy Stoneroad and Peyton Big Horse.

Survivors include three daughters, Melanie Youngbull and husband Anthony Marshall Sr. of Geary, Myrna Jean Marquez-Big Horse of Denver, Colo., and Drew Ann Krause of Seattle, Wash.; two sons, Adam Daniel Marquez and wife Jessica, and Christopher Thomas Big Horse, all of Denver; her mother and step-father, Eleanor and Delfred Whitecrow of Elk City; her sisters, Billie Jean Propst of Clinton, Minerva Ruby Big Horse of Alco, Nev., Deanna Sue Wiley and husband Kenneth of Elk City and Chloe Ann Henriquez and husband Angelo of Elk City; and two brothers, Delfred “Bunnie” Whitecrow Jr. and wife Erma of Elk City and Morrow Eugene Big Horse of Tacoma, Wash.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren.

A traditional all-night wake service will be held at 7 p.m. this evening in the Elk City Indian Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be officiated by Delfred “Bunnie” Whitecrow Jr. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

