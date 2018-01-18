Marjorie Lovelace

Funeral services will be held for Marjorie Ann Lovelace, 64, of Custer City at 2 p.m. Friday in the Freedom Worship Center in Thomas.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Lovelace was born Oct. 15, 1953, to Cecil and Felicia Norton. She was raised in southwest Oklahoma and graduated from Duke High School. She attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where she met her husband, Mike Lovelace.

The couple first made a home in Custer City and later moved to the family farm outside Custer City.

Lovelace enjoyed farm life and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed photography, painting and trips to Colorado. She will be remembered as a servant who was dedicated to her church and loved the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her husband, of Custer City; her mother, of Magnum; three sons, Chad Lovelace and wife Roxey of Ardmore, Cory Lovelace and wife Kristin of Edmond, and Kyle Lovelace and wife Kelsey of Custer City; eight grandchildren; one brother, Eddie Norton of Magnum; two sisters, Shirley Baird and husband Gary of Hobart and Jane Montague of Colorado Springs, Colo.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Jerry Yoder. Burial will follow at Custer City Masonic Cemetery.