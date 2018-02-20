Marjorie Burton

Services were held Monday for Marjorie Moore Harvey Burton, 93, formerly of Austin, Minn.

She died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Hospital’s St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.

She was born Jan. 13, 1925, in Bay City, Texas, to John Bennett and Ella Adele (Moore) Harvey. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1942, attended Occidental College and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from Kansas State University in 1947.

She married Jean Arthur Burton Aug. 12, 1944, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Clinton.

She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir for 60 years. She was also a member of the Austin Symphony Study Group, Chorus and Friday Performance Group, was a charter member of the Women’s Association of Austin Symphony, and of the Sigma Alpha music fraternity.

She loved music, her family and her faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jean in 2004; and daughter Jean Harvey Barck in 2010.

She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Burtie (Linda) and Ron Harder, Alread, Ark., Janet Burton, Rochester, Minn., and Marcia and Sean McCoy, Maple Grove, Minn.; 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Interment followed at Oakwood Cemetery.

