Funeral services have been set for Marie Stelting, 97, of Corn at 1 p.m. today in the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church.

She died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Stelting was born Jan. 20, 1921, to Henry H. and Helen (Boese) Kroeker in Corn. She was raised in Corn and graduated from high school in 1940.

On Sept. 1, 1940, she married Arther Otto Stelting.

She was a member of the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church and loved to quilt, cook, play card games, read and do crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, John Kroeker, Alvin Kroeker and Howard Kroeker; and three sisters, Tillie Voght, Bertha Voth and Lydia Stelting.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Goodsell and husband Melvin Keeling of Mustang; a son, Jerald Lee Stelting and wife Mary Beth of Weatherford; two sisters, Vivian Kliewer of Weatherford and Martha Allison of Wichita, Kan.; and a brother, Robert Kroeker of Eugene, Ore.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Frieda Stewart and husband Kevin of Colony, Jerry Blakley and wife Kim of Custer City, Jamie Bailey of Mustang, Kenny Blakley of Piedmont, David Stelting of Earlsboro, and Travis Stelting and wife Angela of Bella Vista, Ark.; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Tim Sandy and Rev. Don Stelting under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Corn Cemetery.