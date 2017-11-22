Margie Robbins

Graveside services will be held for Margie Lee (Bennett) Robbins, 88, of Sentinel at 10:30 a.m. today at Sentinel Cemetery.

She died Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Clinton.

She was born March 3, 1929, to Richard Bennett and Eva (Standlee) Bennett south of Grove in the township of Zena.

While attending nurse’s training at the Fayetteville Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., she met a soil conservation employee named J.T. Robbins. The couple married Feb. 14, 1948, in Bentonville, Ark. They began their married life in Cheyenne and later settled in Sentinel.

Robbins was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard; two sisters, Nadine and Elizabeth; and her husband.

Survivors include a daughter, Beth Stubbs and husband Bob of Weatherford; two sons, John Robbins Jr. and wife Arlie of Hammon and Ernie Robbins of Clinton; and a sister, Celesta Chandler of Vinita;

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jay Hopkins, Jeremy Robbins and wife Amy, Maggie Miller and husband Grant, Tony Robbins and C.J. Robbins; and her great-grandchildren, Eli, Ethan, Abby Jo, Reece and Claire.

