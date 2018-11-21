Margie Flaming

Funeral service for Margie Marie Flaming, 87, of Corn will be held at 10 a.m. today at Corn Mennonite Brethren Church.

Flaming died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Weatherford.

She was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Corn to Peter Bernard and Lizzie (Hoock) Thiessen. She was raised east of Corn on the family farm. Flaming attended rural school east of Corn and graduated from Corn High School.

On Nov. 18, 1951, she married Gene Flaming and they made their homes in the Corn and Colony areas.

Flaming worked alongside her husband on the farm, and as a telephone operator while her husband served in the Korean Conflict.

She later earned her LPN certificate and began working for Corn Heritage Village. She retired around 2002 after working there nearly 30 years, many of them as head of nursing.

Flaming enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Paul and Abe.

Survivors include two sons, Lowell Flaming and wife Betty of Clinton and Bryan Flaming and wife Debbie of Weatherford; one daughter, Marsha Sauer and husband Marty of Weatherford; nine grandchildren, Mallory Flaming Shewey of Oklahoma City, Keagan Bay Gene Flaming of Auckland, New Zealand, Jarrod Welsh of Weatherford, Jeremy Welsh of Canute, Emberly Kincer of Yukon, Ryan Luke Flaming of Clinton, Tia Blanchard of Oklahoma City, Tanner Sauer of Weatherford and Tiffany Burdick of Perryton, Texas; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

The family has suggested that those wishing to give a memorial in Flaming’s name may do so to Corn Mennonite Brethren Church.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Tim Sandy and burial will follow.