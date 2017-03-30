A funeral service and rosary for Manuel Rios, 76, of Clinton, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Friday, March 24, 2017, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Manuel Flores Rios was born April 25, 1940, to Faustino Rios and Audona (Flores) Rios in Stanford, Texas. He was raised in Stanford and also attended school there.

He married Betty Quintantilla Oct. 31, 1958, in Stanford. They made their home in south Texas, where Rios farmed and ranched.

In 1963 the couple moved to Butler and in 1969 settled in Clinton.

Rios married Christy Bloxham in 2001 in Wheeler, Texas. They made their home in the Geary area, and most recently in Clinton.

He was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed music, dancing and playing bingo and pool.

Rios was preceded in death by his first wife in 1996; his parents; two sisters, Juanita Arellano and Cruz Rios; and a brother, Faustino Rios Jr.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; three daughters, Mary Rios of Lubbock, Texas, Rosa Jimenez of Oklahoma City and Maria Avilla of Denton, Texas; seven sons, Ruben Quintanilla of Greeley, Colo., Manuel Rios Jr. of Mississippi, Marcus Rios of Chickasha, Steven Rios of Kansas, and Tony Rios, David Rios and Gordon Henderson, all of Clinton; a sister, Edna Paz of Abilene, Texas; and a brother, Ignacio Rios of Clinton.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Deacon Bill Hough.

A graveside service will also be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

