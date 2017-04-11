Funeral services for Lynn Allen, 91, Dill City resident, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Fifth and Roach Church of Christ in Dill City.

He died Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in the Cordell Christian Home.

Lynn Curtis Allen was born June 25, 1926, to Fred C. and Ora Ida (Lane) Allen in Port. He was raised in Greer County where he also started school.

He enlisted in the Army when he was only 16 and they released him early. When he was 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served during WWII.

After his honorable discharge he returned to Washita County and completed his schooling, graduating from Burns Flat High School.

He married Norma Jean Reed Dec. 15, 1946. They made their home in Elk City, later moving to Park County, Wyo., for a short time. They returned to Washita County in 1950 and purchased a home in Dill City.

He and his wife had a farming operation where they raised cows, grew cotton and wheat and did custom harvesting for several years. He was also employed as a civil service worker for more than 15 years.

Mrs. Allen preceded him death in 2003.

He was a longtime active and faithful member of the Church of Christ where he served first as deacon and then elder. He was a member of the American Legion. He loved the outdoors working with his cattle. He enjoyed traveling, but his passion was the time he spent with family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Linda Carol Kennett; four brothers, Corky, Carl, Tad and “Snooks”; and a great-granddaughter, Evelyn Louise Fenning.

He is survived by a son, Michael Allen and wife, Brenda, Dill City; a daughter, Shelley Smith and husband, Eddie, Elk City; brother, Robert Allen, Clinton.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Services will be officiated by Rod Minor and Gannt Carter. Burial will follow in the South Burns Cemetery south of Burns Flat under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home in Clinton.

