Lynda Grizzle

Funeral services will be held for Lynda Kay Milligan Grizzle, 72, of Clinton, at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at Clinton Therapy and Living Center, formerly known as United Methodist Healthcare Center, in Clinton.

Milligan was born March 6, 1945, to Sylvester A. and Buddie D. (Fletcher) Grizzel in Oklahoma City. Her family lived in the Norman and Oklahoma City areas until moving to Cyril in 1962.

In 1981 she moved to Clinton, where she married Douglas Milligan.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Jerry Arnold Grizzle; her grandparents, Ollie and Thomas Fletcher and T.L. and Minnie Grizzle; sons-in law, Bobby Ashcraft, Keith Wilson and Joe Goin; and a daughter, Connie Lipe.

Survivors include her daughters, Penny (Houtz) Callahan of Lawton, Kathy Studdard of Chesterfield, Va., Nicole (Milligan) Tovar of Clinton; Ann Ashcraft Wilson of Clinton and Quannah Goin of Oklahoma City; a son, Douglas Milligan, Jr. of Clinton; a sister, Tammie Suthers and husband Frank of Sauk Village, Ill.; two brothers, Tommy Grizzle and wife Paula of Cyril and Michael Grizzle and wife Carol of Sevierville, Tenn.; two nieces, Samantha Grizzle Allen and husband Tim of Lindsey and Crystal Grizzle Jeans and husband Lee, and their son Luke, of Lawton.

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

There will be a viewing from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The service will be officiated by Rev. George Knapp. Interment will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau Lee Funeral Home.

