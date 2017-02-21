Funeral services for Luke Bearshield, 58, of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Clinton Indian Baptist Church.

He died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Bearshield was born Sept. 22, 1958, to Willie Bearshield and Bertha (Thunder Bull) Bearshield in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1976. He was stricken with polio at a young age and was physically disabled most of his life.

He loved watching sports, playing dominoes and hand games, and was a good mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lula Ida Bearshield and Betty Lou Bearshield; and a brother, William Bearshield.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary Beaver and companion, Allen Sutton, of Oklahoma City, and Alice Mae Marquez and husband, Frank, of El Reno; three brothers, Pete Bearshield and wife, Gayle, Leonard Bearshield and Alton Bearshield and wife, Christina Louise Steele, all of Clinton.

He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A traditional wake service will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Gerald Panana. Burial will conclude at Clinton Indian Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.