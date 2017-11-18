Funeral services for Lucille Beech, 101, of Cordell, will be held at 10 a.m. today in the First United Methodist Church in Cordell.

She died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Cordell.

Lucille Leran Beech was born Dec. 23, 1915, to Ora and Frankie (Brown) Phillips in Texas. She was raised in Texas and attended school there. She moved to Cordell in 1928, where she and her family farmed.

She married Lovell Beech in 1935, in Cordell. The couple farmed together and she also took care of the hired hands by making sure they were fed. She later worked for Robertson’s Factory and Booster Bag’s, and as a dietician in nursing homes.

Beech was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cordell and loved reading, sewing, cooking and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Emmalene Harris and Peggy Issacson; and five brothers, Willie Phillips, J.C. Phillips, Leon Phillips, Buck Phillips and Jr. Phillips.

Survivors include her sons, Jerry Beech of Cordell and Johnny Beech and wife Judy of Edmond; and her grandchildren, Whittney Hood and husband Josh of Edmond and Jordan Beech and wife Kimberly of Shawnee.

The service will be officiated by Dr. Marvin Hudson. Burial will follow at Lawnview Cemetery in Cordell under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.