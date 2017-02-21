Loy Rigney

Funeral services for Loy D. Rigney, 68, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Rigney was born Jan. 14, 1949, to Loy Otto Rigney and Dorothy (Johnson) Rigney in Hobart. He was raised in Lazbuddy, Texas, where he also went to school.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968 and served in Viet Nam. After receiving an honorable discharge he returned to Hobart, where he worked for a grocery store. He then moved to Santana, Kan., where he worked for the county there.

He returned to Oklahoma, living in Enid while working in the oil fields. He then moved to Clinton, where he was employed with Custer County District No. 1. He retired in 2000.

He married Linell Foster June 17, 1982, in Wheeler, Texas.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and tinkering. He was a Royal Ranger and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Fay Smith.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Paula Jeanette Rigney of Mulberry, Ark.; a son, Mike Rigney and wife, Kelly, of Hope, Ark.; a brother, Bobby Rigney of Clinton; a “daughter-in-love,” Amber Wilhoit and husband, Junior, of Arapaho; a brother-in-law, Jess Foster, and a father-in-law, Wayne Foster, both of Clinton; grandchildren, Kevin and Kris Rigney of Hope, Ark., Trina Kaylor and husband, Ron, of Mulberry, Ark., Brent Wayne Willyard and wife, Ashley, of Van Buren, Ark., and Tabitha and Reed Wilhoit; great-grandchildren, Xaine, Andy, Tara and Damien Kaylor, Bridgette Darlene Willyard and Briana Marie Willyard.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Aldon Preston. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.