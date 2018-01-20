Lonnie Copeland

Funeral services for Lonnie “Chubby” Copeland Sr., 71, of Clinton will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bethany Baptist Church.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at his Clinton home.

Copeland was born Oct. 12, 1946, in Elk City. He was raised in Elk City and graduated from Elk City High School in 1967.

On Nov. 10, 1967, he married Mozela Williams in Clinton.

In 1973 he moved to New Jersey and drove a bus for A to Z Transportation until his retirement in 1992.

The same year he moved to Oklahoma City, where he lived until moving to Clinton in 2003.

Copeland was an active member of Bethany Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching television and looking out of his window at the Coronado Apartments. He was known by the residents as “Coronado Security.”

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Vernetta Hill and Doris Persons.

Survivors include his wife, of Clinton; a son, Lonnie “Bubba” Copeland Jr.; a daughter, Thorma Hawkins of Clinton; three sisters, Earlene Ward of Florida, Betty Clark of New Jersey, and Lenora Bentley of Oklahoma City; and a brother, Leonard Copeland and wife Lury of New Jersey.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Billy Mucker and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery.