Funeral services for Lois Smith, 85, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Bethany Baptist Church.

She died Monday, June 25, 2018, at her Clinton home.

Lois Leuna (Benford) Smith was born April 12, 1933, to Nathaniel and Sarah Lee (Ferguson) Benford in Wilcox, Texas. She was raised and attended school in Wilcox and moved to Clinton in 1950.

She married Aubrey Murphy May 3, 1952, in Clinton. She later married L.V. Smith in Wheeler, Texas, in 1995.

Smith worked several years as a certified nurse’s aide at the tuberculosis sanatorium, Oklahoma General Hospital and Clinton Regional Hospital.

She had been a long-time member of Bethany Baptist Church. She owned and operated the Joy Club in Clinton from 1969 until 1995, and she enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and going to the casino.

Smith was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Albert Earl Bolden; and a daughter, Sarah Bolden.

Survivors include her husband, of the Clinton home; a daughter, Norma Jean Vincent of Clinton; and a brother, Larry Parker of Clinton.

She is also survived by five grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; one nephew; and two grand-nephews.

The service will be officiated by Brother Billy Mucker. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.