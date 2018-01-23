Lloyd Overby

Funeral services will be held for Lloyd Colen Overby, 83, of Dill City at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dill City Church of Christ.

He died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at the Cordell Christian Home.

Overby was born July 6, 1934, in Checotah to Dan Franklin and Zoreta (Bledsoe) Overby. He was raised in Checotah and in 1949 moved to Borger, Texas, where he graduated high school in 1951.

He married Patricia Kay Howard on July 11, 1952, in Borger, Texas.

After graduation he served in the U.S. Army. After an honorable discharge he worked for Phillips Petroleum Company for 15 years. He then moved to Lubbock to attend the Sunset School of Preaching, graduating in 1969.

Overby preached at Concord, N.H., Imperial Neb., Anadarko, Vernon, Texas, Bowie, Texas, Mangum, then finally in Dill City, where he retired. He also did mission work in Belize and the Ukraine for 30 years during the summers.

He served as a Church of Christ minister and his hobbies were hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold Overby; and two sisters, Leona Jennings and Kathryn Mann.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Leta Sheryl McComas of Tahlequah; a son, Lanny Michael Overby and wife Darla of Rowlett, Texas; a brother, Carl Overby of Tulsa; five grandchildren, Tara Lynne McComas Heeney, Kaytlin McComas Froneberger, Kaysi Overby Hendley, Traci Overby Fowler and Carson Overby; and three great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pat Peters and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at South Burns Cemetery near Dill City.

