Funeral services for Lisa Stoneroad, 42, of El Reno will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Cheyenne and Arapaho Community Building.

She died Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in her El Reno home.

Lisa Michelle Stoneroad was born June 29, 1976, to Tommy Wayne Stoneroad and Selene Louise Morton Stoneroad in Clinton, where she was raised and attended school. She moved to Elk City for a short time before moving to El Reno in 2000.

Stoneroad had been employed with Lucky Star Casino performing maintenance and working in the casino restaurant, and she worked in other fast food restaurants as well.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Russell Stoneroad.

Survivors include two daughters, Shaelynn Shelburne and Janae White Eagle, both of Oklahoma City; two sons, Tommy Kauley and Travis Kauley Jr., both of El Reno; her mother, of El Reno; a sister, Carla Stoneroad of Oklahoma City; and a brother, Eugene “Geno” Stoneroad of Lawton.

A traditional all-night wake service will be held at 7 p.m. this evening in the Cheyenne and Arapaho Community Building.

Funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Mona Bearshield and Rev. Gerald Panana. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

