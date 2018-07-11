Linda Watson

Linda Kay (Gates) Watson, 75, of Joplin, Mo., and formerly of Clinton, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Via Christi Village in Pittsburg, Kan.

Watson was born Feb. 28, 1943, to Mildred I. (Sawatzky) and Rex E. Gates in Henryetta. She graduated from Clinton High School and then attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where she earned a degree in education. She went on to teach in several Kansas school districts, including Independence and Neodesha.

On July 6, 1973, she married Harvey J. Watson.

Watson was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Survivors include her brother, Winston Gates and wife Suzan of Weatherford; and additional family members, Anne Cox and Marie Arehart of Galena, Kan., Henry and Elaine Watson of Frontenac, Kan., Homer and Debra Watson of Schertz, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

No formal services are planned. Watson has been taken for cremation and her ashes will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery in Galena, Kan.