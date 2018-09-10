Linda Ousley

A graveside service will be held for Linda Sue Ousley, 68, of Butler at 10 a.m. Thursday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Elk City.

She died Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Elk City.

Ousley was born Sept. 29, 1950, to Carl Crowl and Vesta (Allstan) Crowl in Clinton. She was raised in Butler and attended Butler School.

On Dec. 17, 1965, she married William Ousley in Butler. They had made their home in Butler until recently moving to Elk City.

Ousley was a member of First Baptist Church in Butler. She enjoyed home decorating and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Oswald White; an infant daughter; her father-in-law, Earnest Ousley; her mother-in-law, Gervis Ousley; a sister, Ethel Lea Gossen; three half-brothers, Bud Crowl and wife Jo, Ralph Crowl and Carl “Buster” Crowl Jr.; a half-sister, Nadine Hooker; two brothers-in-law, Ed Merkey and Bob Glasscock; and a sister-in-law, Betty Murphy and husband Joe.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; five daughters, April Welty and husband Steve of Cushing, Susan Pruitt and husband Dusty of Elk City, Kara Ousley and fiancé Bobby Webb of Ripley, Tara Leonard and husband Vann of Putnam, Conn., and Amanda Goeringer and husband Jason of Clinton; two brothers, Olan Jack Crowl and wife Rose of Stinnett, Texas, and L.D. Crowl of Butler; three sisters, Shirley Merkey of Gentry, Ark., Christina Glasscock of Amarillo, Texas, and Lena Packard and husband Dale of Morris, Texas; a half-sister, Lavonna May Hayes; three brothers-in-law, Roger Ousley and wife Cindy of Custer City, Roy Ousley and wife Nita of Sayre, and James Ousley and wife Debra of Cordell; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Barker and husband Carol of Arapaho.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Blake Welty and wife Janna of Tryon, Brooke Andrews and husband Lucas of Drumright, Tristan Pshigoda of Stillwater, Madison Pruitt and Maddux Pruitt of Elk City, Jordan Taylor, Jayden Webb, Brett Webb, Lane Webb and Andrew Webb, all of Ripley, Jaden Leonard, Kaiden Goeringer, Gaven Goeringer and Kingsten Goeringer, all of Clinton, and Kamdon Osborne of Putnam, Conn.; two great-grandchildren on the way; and two special friends, Sheila Meinhardt of Burns Flat and Misty Hall of Arapaho.

The service will be officiated by Vann Leonard and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

