Linda Martin

Linda Sue (Kelley) Martin, 76, died in her Clinton home Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.

She was born May 24, 1942, to Thomas Kelley and Alta (Williams) Kelley.

On May 20, 1962, she married Earl Chancellor Martin III.

Martin worked at Calls & Ackman for two years in the 1970s, and later worked at two different childcare centers in Clinton, Jules and Bright Minds. She loved working with children, and got her child development certificate in October of 2008 while working as an instructor at Bright Minds.

She loved her community, and showed it by helping to build the new Acme Brick Park. She had also volunteered at Clinton’s Methodist Medical Clinic since its opening and only stopped six months ago when she became too ill to work.

Martin enjoyed painting with acrylics and oils, ceramics, gardening, caring for her koi and goldfish, nights at the Jamboree, dancing at Hub City Squares and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gloria McGinnis; a neice, Carol Snedden; a great-grandchild, Ashton Jade Adams; and a geat-nephew, Dustin McGinnis.

Survivors include her husband; a son, Earl “Chan” Martin IV; a daughter, Ronda Martin; an adopted daughter, Shay Owen Renfro; a grandson, Jesse Adams; two granddaughters, Destini Adams and Ashley Adams; and three great-granddaughters, Brooklyn, Bayli and Skylar Adams.

No funeral services are planned.

