Linda Cully

Funeral services for Linda Gayle Cully, 58, of Weatherford will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Clinton Indian Community Center.

Cully died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2018, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

She was born July 22, 1960, to Rufus and Sarah (Naranjo) Yellow Eagle Sr. in Clinton. She was raised and attended school in Weatherford and graduated from high school in 1979. She moved to Dallas, Texas, where she attended Dallas Academy and earned a certified medical assistant certificate.

Cully worked in nursing homes in the Dallas area and in Weatherford.

In April of 2003 she married John Edward Cully in Clinton.

She was a member of the Native American Church and loved visiting with friends and listening to Native American music.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Rufus Yellow Eagle Jr.

Survivors include her husband; her daughters Sarah Jean Medellin of Dallas and Mercedes Danielle Clevenger; her sons Danny Ray Clevenger Jr. and Rufus Ervin Clevenger; her sisters, Karen Galvan, Elaine Herrera, Marlene Yellow Eagle, Wanda Galaviz and Lela Pedro, all of Weatherford ; and her brothers, Gerald Yellow Eagle of Weatherford, Jose Yellow Eagle of Ada, Martin Yellow Eagle of Weatherford and Alden Yellow Eagle of Colorado.

She is also survived by six grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Gerald Panana and Rev. Gerald Watson and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

