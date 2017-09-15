Funeral services for Linda “Lindy” Zotigh, 55, of Hammon, were held Thursday in the Hammon High School auditorium.

She died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Hammon.

Linda Gale Zotigh was born Nov. 21, 1961, to Kirby and Alberta (Whiteskunk) Zotigh in Clinton. She was raised in the Hammon area and attended Institute of Southern Plains in Hammon. She continued her education at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan.

She was a wildland fire fighter, worked on pipeline, and most recently was a full gospel minister. She was active in preaching and singing gospel songs, and enjoyed jogging, listening to music, spending time with her grandchildren and traveling.

In August of 2017 she attended the All Women’s Sun Dance in Ignacio, Colo.

Zotigh was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Francis Kay Zotigh; three brothers, Albert Ralph Zotigh, Kirby Zotigh Sr. and Wesley Zotigh Sr.; one son, Steven Cable Jr.; and her step-father, Vernon Shortneck Highwater.

Survivors include four daughters, Leanna Cable of Hammon, Mia Raya of Chickasha, Rena Raya of Hammon and Danielle Raya of Elk City; two sons, Whitewolf Wilber of Elk City and Timothy Raya of El Reno; two sisters, Jonell Morris of Bernalillo, N.M., and Dianne Kauley of Binger; and a brother, Roy Bison of Canada.

She is also survived by 33 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Imogene Herndon.

The service was officiated by Mona Bearshield, Shelly Ware, Dolan Ivy, Delford “Bunny” Whitecrow Jr. and Billy Harris. Burial concluded at Hammon Indian Mennonite Cemetery in Hammon under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

