Leonard Abrahams

Funeral services for Leonard J. Abrahams, 103, believed to be the oldest WWII veteran, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the First Mennonite Church.

He died Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at the Clinton Veterans Center.

Leonard Jacob Abrahams was born June 5, 1915, to Jacob J. and Susie (Boese) in Corn. He was raised in Corn and attended and graduated from both Corn Public School and Corn Bible Academy. He then attended an electrician school in Chicago, Ill.

He married Edna Mae Engel on Feb. 15, 1942.

Shortly following his marriage, Abrahams enlisted in the U.S. Army and did his basic training at Sheppard Field in Wichita Falls, Texas. During his time in the Army he attended schools in Brooklyn, N.Y., Harrington, Kan., and Engle, Calif., and served as an aircraft electrician technician. While stationed at Walker field for one and one-half years he worked on B-29 Bombers.

In November of 1944 he was stationed at Harmon Field in Guam, where he continued working on the B-29. One year later he flew to San Francisco, Calif., and then took a train to Fort Leavenworth, Kan., for his honorable discharge. At his discharge, Abrahams had obtained the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his discharge he returned to Corn.

He continued his education at Southwestern State College in Weatherford, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education. He taught his first year in Custer City School. He then went on to receive a master’s degree, and moved his family to Clinton where he taught Industrial Arts his first year there. He then became principal at Southwest Elementary, where he retired in 1979.

Abrahams was known as a leader, not only in WWII but also in the classroom. He was described as a “students’ teacher” and believed in taking care of his students. Over the years he was often described as a man of character, honest, with integrity.

During his retirement years Abrahams enjoyed farming and traveling.

He was a longtime member of the First Mennonite Church. He was also a member of the American Legion, the V.F.W., and Oklahoma Retired Teachers.

He was preceded in death by his wife; a grandson, Craig Meyer; two brothers, Irvin Abrahams and Orville Abrahams; and a sister, Elsie Bartel.

He is survived by his son, Belford Abrahams of Cordell; two daughters, Lynette Davis and husband Mike of Mustang and Beth Ann Meyer and husband Stewart of Chickasha; and five grandchildren, Gary Abrahams and wife Lisa of Hudson, Fla., Toni Boyle and husband Albert of Zephyrhills, Fla., Kim Frost and husband Eric of Edmond, Christy Schroeder and husband Brandon of El Reno, and Deserae Butler and husband Zack of Chickasha.

He is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Daniel Mosburg. Burial will follow at Corn Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

