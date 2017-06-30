Funeral services for Leona Willis, 94, of Cordell, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at United Methodist Healthcare Center in Clinton.

Leona Marjean (Lee) Willis was born June 24, 1923, to Kelso Lee and Ira Elizabeth (Hawkins) Lee in Gotebo. She was raised in Lake Valley and attended Lake Valley School.

On Aug. 5, 1939, she married Shirley W. Willis in Clinton. They made their home in Cordell and together owned and operated the Rite Way Laundry for more than 35 years.

Willis was also the head cook for Cordell School for 10 years.

She was a member of the Methodist Church in Cordell and had also attended the First Christian Church in Clinton. She loved doing handwork, crocheting and knitting, reading, and spending time with her family.

She had most recently lived in Clinton to be close to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Darryl Willis; a grandson, Joey Lee; two brothers, Loys Lee and Lem Lee; and a sister, Peggy Pierce.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Kenney and husband, Max, and Peggy Lee and husband, Jack, all of Clinton; and a son, Gary Willis and wife, Ann, of Edmond.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Michael Wayne Dodd and wife, Brenda, Delia Young, Chris Willis, Clint Goetz, Jeremy Willis and wife, Rachel, Jennifer Lee and spouse, Shane Sells, and Melissa Rodriguez and husband, Tido; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney. Burial will conclude at Lawnview Cemetery in Cordell under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

