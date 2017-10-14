Leona Stepp

Funeral services for Leona Faye Stepp, 75, of Elk City, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the Community Fellowship Church in Hammon. A traditional wake will be held 7-10 p.m. in the Hammon Indian Community Building.

She died Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in her Elk City home.

Leona Faye Stepp was born Jan. 1, 1942, to Woodrow and Helen (Whiteman) Standingwater in Clinton. She was raised in Hammon and graduated high school in 1960.

She married William “Bill” Stepp in 1964 in Elk City. She worked at a day care center in Elk City.

She was a member of the Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Amber Lynn Candy.

Survivors include her husband, Bill, of the home; daughters, Deanna Davis, Elk City, and Tammi Candy and husband, Rickey, Elk City; son, William “B.J.” Stepp Jr., and wife, Lisa, Elk City; adopted sons, George Levi and wife, Heather, Mustang, Darwin “Yogi” Whiteman and wife, Darlene, Towaoc, Colo., and Kevin Davis, Elk City; sisters, Sharon Byrd and Ruby Standingwater, both of Hammon; adopted sisters, Margie Pewo, Hammon, Emma Brewer, Elk City, Dr. Henrietta Mann, Weatherford, Chloe Ann Orange, Elk City and Emily Whiteman, Towaoc; brothers, Leland Standingwater, Hammon, Nathan Standingwater, Hammon, and Danny Standingwater and wife, Dana, Seiling.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous adopted children, grandchildren and her best friend, Mr. Jiggs.

Services will be officiated by Rev. Dolan Ivey. Burial will follow in the Hammon Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

