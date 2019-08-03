Funeral services for LD Brown, 81, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at University Baptist Church in Shawnee.

He died Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz.

He was born Dec. 6, 1937, in Putnam, the son of Alvin and Mattie Brown. He graduated from Putnam High School and attended Southwestern Oklahoma State College in Weatherford. He enlisted in the Air Force for four years.

While stationed in Abilene, Texas, he met and married Joyce McCollum in 1958. He worked and continued his education at Central State College (University of Central Oklahoma) in Edmond.

They raised their family in central Oklahoma, first Oklahoma City, and later Macomb. He worked at Tinker Air Force Base until his retirement as a civilian project manager engaged in the development of highly classified missile programs.

He and his wife were members of Etowah Baptist Church, where he taught the adult Sunday school class for many years. His wife died in 2000.

Mr. Brown married Maryrose Lenz from Early, Iowa, in 2003. They spent the winter season in Mesa at the View Point Retirement Community where he loved to play softball, golf, darts, and many other social activities. During the warmer months they split time at their farms in Macomb and Early where he enjoyed working the farms and gardening.

He adored his grandchildren. Whether in Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, or Arizona, he always made it a point to be present at their musical performances, sporting events, and other special family moments.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; sister Connie McCoy and brother-in-law Arnold McCoy; and brother-in-law George Cook.

He is survived by his wife of the home; daughter Debbie and Bob Searl of Oklahoma City; son Larry Brown and Janice Clawson of Macomb; foster son Ronnie Couch; step-sons, Randy Lenz and wife Dawn, Larry Lenz and wife Rhonda, Doug Lenz and wife Paige Rainey Swaine, Chris Lenz and wife Stacy, and Scott Lenz and wife Dawn; sister Eva Cook of Tomball, Texas; brother- and sister-in-law Alvin and Ann Brown of Noble; 17 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives and countless friends.

Dr. Bob Searl of Spring Creek Baptist Church of Oklahoma City will officiate. Committal services will be at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Brown Cemetery.

