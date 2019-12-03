Laura Anderson

Funeral services for Laura J. Anderson, 78, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

Anderson died Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Laura Janette (Ross) Anderson was born April 19, 1940, to Riley and Laura Jo (Wynn) Ross in Elk City. She was raised in the Sayre area and graduated from Sayre High School.

On March 7, 1987, she married Lonnie Anderson in Clinton.

She was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed interior decorating, arts, crafts, refinishing furniture and family gatherings.

Anderson was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda Laws.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a daughter, Laura Williams of Weatherford; two sons, Lonnie Risenhoover and wife Robin of Sayre and Heath Webb of Clinton; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Anderson of Chickasha; and a sister, Diane Little and husband Jerry of Weatherford.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Lonnie Webb. Burial will follow at Carpenter Cemetery near Hammon under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.