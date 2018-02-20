Funeral services were held Monday for Colin Larry Pearson, 84, former Clinton resident.

He died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Weatherford.

Colin Larry Pearson was born Dec. 22, 1933, in a farm house south of Alva in Woods County the son of Albert Brant “Hap” and Florence Lela (Haltom) Pearson. He graduated from Alva High School in 1952.

He served in the United States Army and graduated from Northwestern State College with a degree in Health and Physical Education. He taught for a time in Pawhuska and Anthony, Kan., teaching history and coaching gymnastics and physical education. He began working for Oklahoma Natural Gas Company in Alva as a utility clerk in September of 1962.

On Dec. 8, 1962, he married to Sonya Kay Allenbach at her parents’ farm house east of Burlington.

In 1969, he was named assistant district accounting manager and was transferred to Enid. In 1977, he was named area accounting manager in Clinton where he worked until his retirement after 31 years of service.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but really loved to play golf.

He was a member of the Clinton First United Methodist Church, the Kiwanis Club and the United Fund.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Jeanette Detwiler and Leon Pearson.

He is survived by his wife, Sonya, of Weatherford; two children, Brock Allen Pearson of Oklahoma City, and Angela Kay Fleming and husband, Ronnie, of Weatherford; one brother Darrell Pearson of Oologah; four grandchildren, Justin Pearson of Muskogee, and Autumn, Peyton, and Ava Foster of Weatherford; other relatives and many friends.

Memorial contributions may be made through the Marshall Funeral Home to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for Alzheimer’s Research.