Larry Mills

Larry Pershing Mills was born on June 10, 1945 in Hinton, OK to Pershing and Elperna (Nix) Mills. He passed away on February 26, 2018 at his home in Gracemont, OK, surrounded by his family and friends, at the age of 72.

Larry grew up in the Binger area and graduated from Binger High School. During his school years, he was very proud to be a very active member of FFA, which developed his love for showing calves and also learning farming skills.

Due to Larry’s father and some Butler friends, he became interested in raising and racing horses. Larry received many awards over the years: FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer, Outstanding Young Farmer Administrator of SW District, Superintendents’ Association Award for 40 years of Dedicated Professional Service to the Education of Oklahoma Students. He graduated from SWOSU receiving Higher Education Degrees from OU and OSU. He served in the US Air Force.

He married Eva Lorene Sharry on February 27, 1970 at Binger Baptist Church. They have been married for 47 years.

Larry started his teaching career at Eakly for 2 years, where he served as history teacher and basketball coach; at Dover for 3 years, moved on to Butler, where he served as basketball coach and history teacher, eventually becoming superintendent, serving 22 years. He moved to Duke Schools as Superintendent for 4 years, moved to Gracemont Public Schools serving as Superintendent, retiring in 2008. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses, cattle, traveling, playing dominoes with grandma Mills, shopping for antiques, and most of all, watching his grandchildren’s school activities. He was a member of American Paint Horse Association and Binger Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pershing and Elperna (Nix) Mills.

Survivors Include: his wife, Lorene Mills of Gracemont, OK, his children; Darryn Mills and wife Pat of Hydro, OK, Lori Mills of Chickasha, OK, and Jeana Carlisle and husband Jeff of Foss, OK; his grandchildren, Makenzi Jo Mills of Hydro, OK, Zach, Ryan, and Trey Carlisle all of Foss, OK; his siblings, Karla Cole of Binger, OK, Donna Hall of Garland, TX, and Gary Mills of Binger, OK, as well as many other relatives and friends.

In Lieu of Flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Larry Mills Memorial Fund, C/O First State Bank, 100 Main St, Gracemont, OK 73042

Services: Binger Baptist Church, Saturday, 10:00 AM, March 3, 2018, Binger, OK

Officiating: Rev. Mark Price and Rev. Lance Compton

Burial: Eakly Cemetery, Eakly, OK

Services entrusted to Turner Funeral Home, Binger, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfuneralhomes@gmail.com, turnerfh.net, or you can find us on facebook.com (Turner Funeral Homes).

Family Visitation: Turner Funeral Home, Friday, 5:00-7:00 PM, March 2, 2018, Binger, OK.

