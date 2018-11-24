Funeral services for Larry Jones, 72, former Clinton police officer and city inspector, will be held at 2 p.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in his Corn home.

Larry Mac Jones was born Nov. 9, 1946, to Edward Elwood Jones and Lillian Opal (Garrett) Jones in Jacksonville, Texas. When Jones was 5 years old his family moved to Snyder, Texas, where he grew up and graduated from high school in 1966.

After serving as an MP in Vietnam while in the U.S. Army, he was honorably discharged and began a career of public service in the Snyder, Texas, police department.

Jones moved his young family to Clinton, where he retired from the Clinton Police Department. He then worked in the Clinton Sanitation Department, as a City of Clinton building inspector, and then for the Oklahoma State Construction Industrial Board.

Jones was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Edward Lynn Jones; and a granddaughter, Verena Amirilla Wardwell.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Cassie Jones and husband Nick of Chickasha; three sons, Joe Burch of Clinton, Shannon Jennings of Corn, and Eddie Jones and wife Jennifer of Portland, Ore.; a brother, Ronnie Jones and wife Joyce Lively; two nephews; one niece; 20 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Bobby Stewart. Burial will conclude at Odessa Cemetery in Gotebo under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

