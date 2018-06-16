A private memorial service will be held for Larry Boyd, 75, of Clinton, in July.

He died Monday, June 4, 2018, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Boyd was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Little Rock, Ark.

From 1961 until 2006 he was a drywall finisher. He worked for a company based in Tennessee that exclusively built hospital wings, and Boyd traveled to several different states to work on them.

After retiring he worked for Homeland grocery for approximately two years until 2016, where he was well known for having a friendly nature.

Boyd’s hobby was oil painting. He was still in first grade when he won his first blue ribbon for his artwork.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sandi Boyd; four children; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.