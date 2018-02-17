Larry Ballard

Funeral services for Larry Wayne Ballard, 74, longtime Clinton businessman and resident, have been set for 11 a.m. Monday at the First Christian Church.

He died Feb. 14, 2018, in Clinton.

He was born Sept. 24, 1943, in Caney to John Dee and Helen (Walden) Ballard.

He lived his childhood around the Lake Texoma area and graduated from Mead High School where he was an outstanding athlete, earning all-district and all-conference honors in basketball. He joined the National Guard in 1960 and was in the 45th Infantry Division until 1968 where he earned the rank of staff sergeant.

While in the service, he married the love of his life, Melba (Armstrong), Dec. 20, 1963.

Ballard began working at the age of 10 doing all sorts of jobs such as picking cotton, thrashing peanuts, cutting firewood, running a bread and candy route with his dad, peddling newspapers and many other odd jobs. He worked for Aero Commander as an industrial engineer and helped to design the Jet Commander.

He began his career in the car business at Brukhart’s Camperama which led to selling cars for Howe Chevrolet in El Reno. He eventually moved his family to Clinton in 1978 to become the general manager for Buck Chevrolet. In 1980, Ballard purchased Bill Gover Ford which became “Ballards of Clinton.”

He earned many awards for sales throughout his career but he was most proud of the Legion of Leaders Award and the Chevy Hall of Honor. He served on the Ford Dealers Advertising Board for three years and Clinton’s hospital board for 12 years. He remained in the car business until he retired to travel with his wife and to attend as many of his grandkid’s sporting events as possible.

He loved picking his guitar, a good game of golf, small town basketball tournaments, having coffee with his friends and especially spending time with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Patricia “Kay” Ballard and Donna “Lynn” Kirk.

He is survived by his wife of the home; his son Dusty Ballard of Clinton and his children Dawson and Kamber; his daughter Misty and her husband Mike Carmin of Cushing and their children, Peyton, Kori, and Kenzi; a brother Jimmy and his wife Barbara of Fort Gibson; his brother-in-laws Bobby Kirk of Silo, Larry Armstrong and his wife Carol of Barnsdall, and Roger Armstrong and his wife of Rutledge, Tenn.; a sister-in-law Carlene Buckaloo of Lacoste, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.

Doyle Kinney will officiate the services under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.